4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $694,900

Youll love the flexibility of the Wyatt!. The main floor of this expertly designed home includes two flex spaces that can beused as a dining room, study, guest suite, or finished recreation space. The stairs are located at the back of thehome allowing for an open concept kitchen, family room, and morning room layoutas soon as you walk in the door. Upstairs there is a functional loft and fourlarge bedrooms all with walk-in closets, as well as a second-floor laundryroom. The owners suite includes a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.Tour Our Decorated Model