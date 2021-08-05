4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $699,900

NEW PRICE! $30,000 price reduction on this outstanding 5 years young 2 story home with over 3,400 sf and many upgrades in a GREAT LOCATION with Top Rated Parkway West schools, on a premier lot. Ready to move in and enjoy the high quality finishes. This gracious home was designed for today's lifestyle with a private office space with double glass doors and a workspace off the kitchen. The 1st floor open concept: kitchen area has granite countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances;, breakfast room; and family room with a cozy fireplace (upgrade) and room extension (upgrade). The Butler's pantry leads to the private dining room. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor allow for a livable flow. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths (an upgrade). The 2nd floor laundry room is a time saver. The master suite has a spacious bathroom with a separate tub and shower and oversized walk in closet. Walkable to grocery, coffee, banks, and restaurants. Close to HWY 40!