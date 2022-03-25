 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $704,900

4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $704,900

Youll love the flexibility of the Wyatt!. The main floor of this expertly designed home includes two flex spaces that can beused as a dining room, study, guest suite, or finished recreation space. The stairs are located at the back of thehome allowing for an open concept kitchen, family room, and morning room layoutas soon as you walk in the door. Upstairs there is a functional loft and fourlarge bedrooms all with walk-in closets, as well as a second-floor laundryroom. The owners suite includes a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.Tour Our Decorated Model

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News