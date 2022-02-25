 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $707,900

Tour Our Decorated Grandin ModelThe Grandin floorplan by Fischer Homes is a spacious design with convenient living spaces to make life simple.. The large island kitchen opens to a bright morning room with a perfectly located flexible living room. Four private bedrooms rest on the upper-level, showcasing a two-story family room with a detailed wall of windows at the landing. Personalize the Grandin at our Lifestyle Design Center!

