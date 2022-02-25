4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $717,900

The Rowan by Fischer Homes is a spacious design boasting a large, open-concept family room, kitchen, and morning room with vaulted ceilings!. The kitchen includes an oversized pantry and a large island. The main floor also includes an optional living/dining space, study, and laundry room. The owners suite conveniently located on the first floor includes an ensuite bathroom and a generous walk-in closet. The centrally located stairs lead to three large additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and a flexible loft space.