4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $744,900

Tour Our Decorated Blair ModelA two-story family room plus a large recreation room on its own level make the Blair floorplan by Fischer Homes ideal for entertaining!. A master suite with a sitting room and dual walk-in closets - on its own level - create a perfect retreat when it's time to relax. See the benefits and beauty of 5-level living. Personalize the Blair with hundreds of design options at ourLifestyle Design Center!

