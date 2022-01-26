4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $827,777

Major Price Improvement!!Centrally located in the popular Estates at T&C Crossing in the award-winning Parkway West school district, this beautifully appointed home built on 1 of the largest lots in the subdivision is close to variety of shopping and highways. This Craftsman elevation home features spacious rooms with high-end finishes, a 4 ft. Gathering room ext. w/fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors in the main level, custom crown molding, chair and square trim. Kitchen w/ Staggered Maple Kona cabinets, overhang island featuring amazing countertop & SS appliances is a delight. Sunroom that walks out to an oversized maintenance free deck expands the main floor living. Freshly painted in the popular color palette, the upper-level features 4 bedrooms and loft area. Walkout LL is finished for entertainment with an open rec room, media room, sleeping area, full bath and paver stone patio. Side stairs for private access to a large level backyard make for great outdoor entertainment.