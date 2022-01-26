Major Price Improvement!!Centrally located in the popular Estates at T&C Crossing in the award-winning Parkway West school district, this beautifully appointed home built on 1 of the largest lots in the subdivision is close to variety of shopping and highways. This Craftsman elevation home features spacious rooms with high-end finishes, a 4 ft. Gathering room ext. w/fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors in the main level, custom crown molding, chair and square trim. Kitchen w/ Staggered Maple Kona cabinets, overhang island featuring amazing countertop & SS appliances is a delight. Sunroom that walks out to an oversized maintenance free deck expands the main floor living. Freshly painted in the popular color palette, the upper-level features 4 bedrooms and loft area. Walkout LL is finished for entertainment with an open rec room, media room, sleeping area, full bath and paver stone patio. Side stairs for private access to a large level backyard make for great outdoor entertainment.
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $827,777
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several St. Louis-area school districts have encountered recent challenges to library books; Wentzville banned one.
Expiration of Bally Sports Midwest's deal with Charter could put availability of Cards, Blues telecasts in jeopardy to many fans in St. Louis area.
A heavy police presence was at St. Clair Square located off Interstate 64 in St. Clair County.
As lockout persists, DeJong hits new drills and data to ‘lock-in’ swing and reward Cardinals' confidence
Unable to work with Cardinals coaches, DeJong hired a hitting instructor who has helped him establish what he lacked (routine) and he misplaced (swing path).
Missouri's attorney general filed suit against 36 school districts across the state over masking.
Rep. Shamed Dogan urged Rep. Brian Seitz to apologize, but Seitz declined. Both men are Republicans.
The officers were attending to a separate crash on the highway when the incident occurred Monday night. Several others also were injured.
Tyler Marler's friend said he had tried to overdose before police fatally shot him. "Everyone knows if you pull a gun on police what happens to you."
Retired teachers no longer have waiver of work rules.
Austin Vines and his mastiff pit bull mix Nova died as a result of the attack Sunday near Fenton.