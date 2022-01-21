4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,200,000

A slice of Hillcrest heaven! Discerning buyers will delight in this beguiling nonagenarian home set in a coveted neighborhood. With ample curb appeal, elegant entryway and central staircase, this property is a paragon of symmetry and flow. Tastefully renovated using the finest of materials, the home showcases impeccable craftsmanship. The main living room w/ fireplace basks in sunlight courtesy of high ceilings and Palladian French doors. The ultra-modern kitchen with high-end appliances is an entertainer’s delight. Bedrooms are dreamy. Bathrooms are lavishly appointed. Exquisite light fittings feature throughout. An immaculately finished lower level offers hardwood floors, wet bar and sumptuous living space. Outside is a huge deck, child/pet-friendly yard, mature trees and a 2 car garage with ally access. Located minutes from acclaimed schools, DeMun park, buzzing Clayton metropolis and the tranquil Forest Park, every lifestyle need is covered. Be quick to tour this beautiful gem!