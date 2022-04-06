 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,600,000

Classic whitewashed brick home in sought after Southmoor Drive neighborhood. Floor to ceiling bookcases flank the entry to the living room which is open to the dining room & light filled sitting room/office. Lovely millwork in both the living room & dining room which has French doors that lead to a lovely, covered terrace & private yard. Custom chef’s kitchen boasts a large island, quartz counters, two sinks, two dishwashers, heated floor, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf Range, walk in pantry & a wall of windows with views of the garden. Breakfast room space has French doors that lead to the covered terrace. Up a few steps off the entry is the charming, spacious family room with fireplace, tongue and groove wood ceiling & a wall of bookcases. Primary bedroom suite with marble bathroom & adjacent office. There are two additional bedrooms & one bath on the second floor. The third floor has a bedroom & a bath. Office in lower level could be converted back to a 2 car garage.

