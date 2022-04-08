4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,799,000

Looking for a luxury townhouse with an exceptional floorplan in a fabulous location close to all the amenities of Clayton? Look no further! This elegant home offers spacious rooms & high-end finishes. The main floor, with wood floors and tall ceilings, includes a light filled living room, gracious formal dining room plus the custom kitchen (with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances) which opens to a large family room with gas fireplace, built in bookcases and French doors to the private patio. The second floor includes the primary bedroom with sitting area, spacious ensuite bath w/ separate tub & shower plus a walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full bath complete the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor has a wonderful living area with fireplace, skylights & bar area plus a large bedroom and full bath. The LL has a climate controlled wine cellar, ample storage area and opens to the two underground heated, secured parking spaces. Elevator can easily be added if desired. Fee includes $505 for reserves.