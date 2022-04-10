 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,799,000

Elegant and sophisticated, this timeless gem from another era is finally available. This meticulously maintained traditional Center hall floor plan with natural light throughout is nestled in the urban oasis of Claverach park. Gleaming Terrazzo floors invite you into the spacious hall to the expansive sunken living room or the spacious dining room. A true Chef's kitchen featuring Viking and Sub Zero appliances is off of the Dining room and is a perfect work area to create masterpiece meals to be remembered. The alluring Terrazzo staircase winds toward a reimagined second-floor living area featuring a large luxurious primary suite with a barrel-shaped ceiling. Three spacious bedrooms and a hall bath complete the stunning second level. A gleaming hardwood staircase descends towards the finished lower level that features even more hardwood flooring in a generous bonus living area.

