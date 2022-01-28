Looking for a luxury townhouse with an exceptional floorplan in a fabulous location close to all the amenities of Clayton? Look no further! This elegant home offers spacious rooms and high-end finishes. The main floor, with wood floors and tall ceilings, includes a light filled living room, gracious formal dining room plus the custom kitchen (with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances) which opens to a large family room with gas fireplace, built in bookcases and French doors to the private patio. The second floor includes the primary bedroom with sitting area, spacious ensuite bath with separate tub and shower plus a walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full bath complete the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor has a wonderful living area with fireplace, skylights & bar area plus a large bedroom and full bath. The LL has a climate controlled wine cellar, ample storage area and opens to the two spacious underground secured parking spaces. An elevator can easily be added if desired. Don’t miss this!
4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $1,995,000
