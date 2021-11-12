Classical proportions epitomize this newer Clayton Gardens home. An entry sets the stage for exquisite living where sunlight streams through French doors. 10 Ft ceilings on the main, library, gracious dining room & Butler’s pantry provide a backdrop for elegant living. Large stone kitchen island w/2nd sink & waterfall edge is stunning. Wolf gas range with x2 ovens & hood, SubZero refrigerator, x2 beverage refrigerator’s & walk-in pantry are a sampling of features. The breakfast room & great room is where friends & family will gather. Direct access to a deck is perfect for outdoor leisure & dining. The 2nd floor offers a luxurious master suite w/walk-in closet & bathroom w/free standing soaking tub & seamless walk-in shower w/multi shower head. En-suite bedrooms 2, 3 & 4, plus a 2nd floor laundry & ELEVATOR to 3 levels makes life so easy. Finished LL, attached oversized 2 car garage, easy access to Hwys. Plus, walkability to Shaw Park & Downtown Clayton provides an alluring lifestyle.
4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $2,199,000
