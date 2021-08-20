4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $2,350,000

Built in 2017 this custom sophisticated and stylish home features an open floor plan with 10' ceilings, floor to ceiling French doors and windows on the main level. Formal liv/library, dining rm with butler's pantry offer formal spaces. The open concept family/great rm flowing seamlessly into the high end kitchen/breakfast area offer the possibility for quiet family time and informal entertaining walking onto a deck overlooking the private backyard. Find Wolf, SubZero appliances, designer light fixtures, and gorgeous custom counter tops in the very lg custom kitchen with walk in pantry. An ELEVATOR accesses all floors for your ease. A luxury master suite with Kohler fixtures, his/her vanities and custom closet join 3 other well appointed bedrm suites and laundry rm to complete the 2nd floor. The low lev provides more room to spread out offering rec rm with fireplace, bath and custom mudrm. Also find a lg garage, Nuvo whole house audio, security/CCTV, and sprinkler sys and more.