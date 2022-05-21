4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $2,550,000

Luxury Clayton buyers, this is the home you have been waiting for. Better than new, this custom-built home sits stately on one of the neighborhoods largest lots (75 feet wide). Limestone & Brick exterior with beautiful contrasting black clad windows. Foyer with chandelier accentuates the 10 foot ceilings leading you past the large dining room & study. Stunning elevator services all 3 levels. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with generous island, custom cabinetry & professional Wolf/ Sub-Zero appliances opens to an impressive great room with Box Beam ceiling. 1st floor Master suite features coffered ceiling & large luxurious master bath. Hardwood floors throughout 1st & 2nd levels. 2nd floor features 9 foot ceilings, 3 bedroom suites each with luxury bath & walk in closet, and laundry room. Walk out lower level has open living space with kitchen area, full bath, home gym & storage lockers. Lush, well manicured lawn with oversized deck. Quiet, walkable neighborhood with easy access to Clayton.