4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $2,699,999

New Price! Unique opportunity to own half a floor at The Plaza on the 27th floor. With somewhere between 5200-5500 sq. ft of living space and spectacular views East, North & West from 4 terraces, the views are beautiful. Move right in, remodel or completely renovate. This is your time to discover and live the easy life, at St. Louis's best- The Plaza in Clayton. From the entry you have access to the family room, the study, the kitchen and the dining room. This is divided floor plan with 4 bedrooms, all ensuite. Some special features include marble floors and tile, custom woodwork, 10 foot ceilings, wet bar, & some French doors. There is a floor plan available. Extra storage closet on the 27th floor, storage unit on the 3rd floor & assigned parking spaces. You can enjoy the pool, valet parking, walk to close shops and restaurants.