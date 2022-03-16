 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $2,699,999

4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $2,699,999

New Price! Unique opportunity to own half a floor at The Plaza on the 27th floor. With somewhere between 5200-5500 sq. ft of living space and spectacular views East, North & West from 4 terraces, the views are beautiful. Move right in, remodel or completely renovate. This is your time to discover and live the easy life, at St. Louis's best- The Plaza in Clayton. From the entry you have access to the family room, the study, the kitchen and the dining room. This is divided floor plan with 4 bedrooms, all ensuite. Some special features include marble floors and tile, custom woodwork, 10 foot ceilings, wet bar, & some French doors. There is a floor plan available. Extra storage closet on the 27th floor, storage unit on the 3rd floor & assigned parking spaces. You can enjoy the pool, valet parking, walk to close shops and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News