Fabulous Clayton spec home on private enclave, backing to Hanley Park and available for customizing. Existing home to be torn down by 10/15 with an estimated completion of late summer 2022. 4 bed/5 bath home with tons of livings spaces including a spacious outdoor patio with fireplace and built in grill. Plans for the home include a 100K pool allowance. Finishes include 48" wolf dual fuel range, 2 30" subzero, warming drawer, 2 dishwashers, subzero ice maker, custom inset cabinetry. Construction materials include Pella windows and doors, synthetic slate roof with copper gutters and downspouts, built in speakers throughout, security system, nest thermostats.Hardscape: Limestone porch, stamped patio, aggregate driveway. Fully landscaped yard with irrigation.
4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $2,995,000
