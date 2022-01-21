Interior photos and video will be uploaded by 5pm Friday 1/21. Unique opportunity to own half a floor at The Plaza on the 27th floor. With somewhere between 5200-5500 sq. ft of living space and spectacular views East, North & West from 4 terraces, the views are beautiful. Move right in, remodel or completely renovate. This is your time to discover and live the easy life, at St. Louis's best- The Plaza in Clayton. Showings will start by appointment 1/21.
4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $2,999,000
