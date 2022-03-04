 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $799,900

Clayton Charm & Convenience. Desirable Davis Place, off Hanley and Wydown. Clayton High School & Elementary, best school district in state! 2 story foyer w/dome ceiling, stained glass windows & semicircular staircase. Formal dining/living room w/ fireplace, mantel w/accent lighting, chair rail, cove ceilings, medallions, alcoves, corner sconces, arched doorways, hardwood floors. All baths updated. 2nd floor has 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, with great natural light, walk-in cedar closets, crown molding, stained glass windows Laundry chute. Security system, updated plumbing, 2 car garage. 1/2 baths on first floor, basement levels. Slate roof, semi-circular stone porch. Walk to Clayton restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Shaw Park. Quick drive or public transport to Downtown St. Louis, Washington U & St. Louis U campuses.

