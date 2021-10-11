 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $879,000

Do not miss this fabulous property - one of the largest lots in highly sought after Claverach Park. This bright 4 bedroom, 1 and one half bathroom home has been exceptionally maintained. The two-story attached garage and dry 9' pour basement could easily be finished to expand within the existing footprint. Huge yard offers ample opportunities for pool and expansion. Bring your contractors and creativity. This rare opportunity could be yours! Survey available.

