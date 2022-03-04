Imagine in-town excitement with suburban comfort. This 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse offers the roomy quiet of a home with the ease of a condo. Join a vibrant community and avoid sky-high tuitions with top rated public schools. Say goodbye to stressful traffic. Fitness/family centers are two blocks away; K-12 schools, less than a 10-minute drive. Walk or ride to Clayton offices and restaurants. The choicest shopping is 5 minutes away. Enjoy the best of St. Louis all within a 15-minute drive. Your new home's brick exterior opens to a high-ceilinged entryway. Move on to a light-filled living room, office/den, and kitchen/family room, with fireplace and deck. Upstairs finds the primary bedroom with en suite bathroom, 2 more bedrooms, jack n Jill bath, and laundry. Private 2 car garage. A lower-level sleeping area, with en suite bath, appeals to guests, older teens or au pair. This townhouse makes the perfect home. It's move-in ready, with recently updated roof and HVAC system
4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $899,000
