Perfect for relaxing or entertaining, this elegant near-century-old abode in an exclusive Clayton Street offers the best of both worlds. Enjoy hosting social gatherings in your open-concept living quarters that include a modern kitchen, dining area, and light-filled living room, all flowing onto an impressive deck & pergola. From here, supervise the children & pets at play in the lush, landscaped yard. The home is spacious, impeccably presented and features newer Pella period-style windows + transoms, timeless timber throughout, well-appointed bathrooms & bedrooms, finished LL and a 2-car garage. In the mood to escape? Directly opposite the home you’ll discover the peace & tranquility of the sprawling Oak Knoll Park. Relish lazy Sunday strolls, picnics with friends, or be serenaded in the summertime at organized music events. Situated close to vibrant downtown Clayton, there’s so much to love about this upmarket property and the lifestyle it affords. Schedule your tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in Clayton - $990,000
