Better than new & just in time to enjoy the season, this truly move-in ready home is ready to be yours. You'll love the open concept & vaulted ceilings for entertaining and the split-bedroom design can be a game changer. Modern kitchen with granite countertops and stylish cabinets where you can create and still be at the party plus the kitchen appliances stay. Enjoy your coffee at the breakfast bar or on the covered front porch. Oodles of windows for all the natural light you love. Convenient main floor laundry room and extra storage above the garage for all your decorations. Invite all your friends to grill, laugh, chill and play in the backyard and on the enlarged back patio and you'll appreciate the pride & time invested in the beautiful landscaping and added trees (the back 3 are cherry!). When its time to play inside, take the party downstairs to the huge rec room. Too much more to list. Call your favorite agent today to schedule your private tour to see it all.