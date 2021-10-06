4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $1,199,000

Nestled on a tree-lined street and just a stone’s throw from a serene pond, this 4+ bed, 6 bath home sits on over 1.5 secluded, expertly landscaped acres with a 2500 sq foot ‘carriage house/12 car garage’, built with the same high end quality materials as the main house. Find stained glass windows, herringbone hardwood flooring, oversized brick detailing, custom millwork, main floor master suite, 3 bedrm suites and 2 private offices in the main house. The custom kitchen and breakfast rm enjoy a view of the very private backyard through the sun rm. A newer media/theatre rm in the low lev, formal liv and din rm, gorgeous family rm with beamed ceilings and wet bar, main flr laundry and 3 car garage complete the main house. No other property offers a ‘carriage/garage house’ quite like this one. The possibilities are endless. Large enough to house a dozen cars, a large rec/workout area, a pool house, guest quarters etc… You will not believe all of the space!!!