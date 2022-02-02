4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $1,425,000

Captivating, Modern Farmhouse front elevation w/white painted brick and black windows, trim accents, & board/batten siding. Construction on this Kemp Signature Home is now under construction. LIMITED OPPORTUNITY to make certain interior finish selections with our designer. Uniquely private lot on a nearly 1 acre lot in Ladue Schools has over 400' of depth lending itself for your oasis/outdoor living imagination. Pool? Organic vegetable garden to make friends w/ your new neighbors? 3 car garage w/ carriage style doors. Main level owner's suite. Great Room w/ 11' ceilings. Open floor plan w/ kitchen & breakfast room opens to vaulted hearth room. Fireplace features wood mantle & ship lap surround. Main floor living space opens to expansive covered deck ideal for entertaining and outdoor grilling. Second floor features 3 en-suite baths + loft included at this price. Option to finish walkout lower level presents a great opportunity for add'l bedroom & living space.