4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $1,447,049

Cross Homes is proud to present the Dorall II. A stunning 1.5 story on a 1 acre lot in Creve Couer. Construction is underway! Get in now to pick out all your own finishes, cabinetry, countertops and fixtures. This new construction and great lot won't last long so act fast to get your home personally customized to fit your needs.

