4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $1,495,000

New Construction on 1-Acre in Creve Coeur! 1.5 Story, 4-Bed, 3.5-Bath, Bonus Room, 3,727sf of hand-crafted finishes and luxury amenities to satisfy your taste in traditional and current design trends. JS Clement Construction introduces "The Vinnie" at Westland Estates. Brick & Stone Front Elevation, 3-Car Side Entry, Vaulted Sunroom w/18'x16' Patio, UL Bonus Room. Loads of special touches: Crown, Wainscoting, Tray Ceiling Dining, Coffered Master, Premier Kitchen Finishes: Kohler, Blanco, GE Cafe Appliances. All Baths, Kitchen & Laundry; Quartz countertops, Kemper Echo Cabinetry w/Soft Close Doors/Drawers, Kohler.. Let's personalize your new home together. *Potential Walkout, pending engineering & city regulations. NOTE: Photos are provided to demonstrate the quality of the finished product from our builder and are not representative of this plan. Builder is open to considering your own plans. Only 2 Minutes to Bellerive Country Club and 3 Minutes to Whitfield School.