4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $1,500,000

This stunning stone front home features elegance and quality. Arched entry doors ,office space, lofty ceilings, hardwood flooring, custom moldings, built-ins, light filled space and grand entertaining spaces throughout. Formal dining with impressive pillars and elegant chandelier. 2 story living room with gas fireplace opens into a large eat-in kitchen, massive quartz double edged island, chefs amenities and storage. 3 seasons room off kitchen; enjoy evenings relaxing under cover or out in the open on the composite deck. Main floor master with tray ceiling, his and hers walk in closets, and spa like ensuite bath. Upstairs a landing area open to the living room overlooking the yard. 2 bedrooms with their own baths and walk in closets. Downstairs bedroom, walk in closet, bathroom and more entertaining space with a fireplace and wet bar walks out to the backyard. Walk the paths, sit and read at the reflecting pond & waterfall in this beautiful private gated community.