This stunning stone front home features elegance and quality. Arched entry doors ,office space, lofty ceilings, hardwood flooring, custom moldings, built-ins, light filled space and grand entertaining spaces throughout. Formal dining with impressive pillars and elegant chandelier. 2 story living room with gas fireplace opens into a large eat-in kitchen, massive quartz double edged island, chefs amenities and storage. 3 seasons room off kitchen; enjoy evenings relaxing under cover or out in the open on the composite deck. Main floor master with tray ceiling, his and hers walk in closets, and spa like ensuite bath. Upstairs a landing area open to the living room overlooking the yard. 2 bedrooms with their own baths and walk in closets. Downstairs bedroom, walk in closet, bathroom and more entertaining space with a fireplace and wet bar walks out to the backyard. Walk the paths, sit and read at the reflecting pond & waterfall in this beautiful private gated community.
4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
The People’s Convoy is one of several trucker-led protests, and likely the largest, heading to the Washington, D.C., area this week.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
Players nearly call off Sunday talks as owners fail to move on some issues as proposals are exchanged.
Organizers of ‘Freedom Convoy USA 2022’ said there weren’t enough participants to continue. But the ‘People’s Convoy’ appears to be on track.
The assistant principal’s lawyer said she was concerned for its health and was going to take it to a vet.
A spinoff nonprofit employs 36 staff members out of 56 who work at the school, including 10 teachers and all administrators.
Sad is one word for the lockout. Stupid is another.
The president, rejecting calls from some to ‘defund the police,’ instead called for more resources for law enforcement during his State of the Union speech.
One of the players he represents is Blues forward Ivan Barbashev.