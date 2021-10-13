4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $1,595,000

Stunning renovation! Nestled on a private lane & backing to woods, this spectacular Johnson-built estate features gorgeous spaces inside & out. Enjoy outdoor living at its best with pool, hot tub, patio & lush one acre setting. This 4 plus bed, 6 full/one half bath home features incredible detail & quality finishes throughout with beautiful millwork, soaring ceilings & over 6,500 sq ft of total living. 2-story entry opens to elegant staircase, paneled den, dining room, powder room & dramatic great room w/ sophisticated wet bar opening to outdoor living. Not to miss newly-updated chefs kitchen with quartz countertops & adjoining breakfast room/hearth room. 1st floor primary bedroom suite w/ fireplace & beautifully updated & appointed bath. T-staircase leads to 3 ensuite bedroom suites with additional upstairs family/play room. LL includes rec room, extra family or bedroom, office, exercise room, 2 full baths and storage. Plus 1st floor laundry room, 3 car garage and GEOTHERMAL system!