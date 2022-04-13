Stunning CREVE COEUR 1.5 Story VILLA! Gated & private cul-de-sac street w/4 LARGE bedrooms & 3 1/2 BATHS. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors on main level. Beautifully finished lower level w/horizontal gas fireplace, family room & bar area. Enjoy Entertaining & gathering on the private patio area which backs to common ground.. Beautiful kitchen w/SS appliances. NEW 75 gal WH, A/C 2020, Roof 2019. Custom iron spindles. The MF master suite features dual vanities, bidet & 2 walk-in closets. The 2 upstairs bedrooms (room stickers easily removed) are large w/ Jack & Jill bath & claw tub. The 4th bedroom/office/hobby room in the LL has an updated full bathroom & large laundry room. Plantation shutters throughout. Built-in wine cooler & ice maker. Central vac. Garage floor has free flow lock fit & SS cabinets. Pride of Ownership & fantastic location! Meticulously maintained! Minutes to Hwys 270, 141 & 64. Close to hospitals & heart of Creve Coeur! Walk to restaurants, parks and shops.
4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $499,900
