4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $565,000

CREVE COEUR 1.5 Story VILLA is a MUST SEE!! - NEW PRICE! Walk to restaurants & shops. Magnificent & Meticulously maintained! Gated & private cul-de-sac street w/4 LARGE bedrooms & 3 1/2 BATHS. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors on the main level. Beautifully finished lower level w/horizontal gas fireplace, family room & bar area. Enjoy Entertaining & gathering in the private patio area. Beautiful kitchen w/SS appliances. NEW 75 gal WH, A/C 2020, Roof 2019. Custom iron spindles. The MF master suite features dual vanities, bidet & 2 walk-in closets. The 2 upstairs bedrooms (room stickers easily removed) are large w/ Jack & Jill bath & claw tub. The 4th bedroom/office/hobby room in the LL has an updated full bathroom & large laundry room. Plantation shutters throughout. Built-in wine cooler & ice maker. Central vac. Garage floor has free flow lock fit & SS cabinets. Pride of Ownership & fantastic location! Minutes to Hwys 64, 141 & 270. Close to hospitals, parks and amenities!