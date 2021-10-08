4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $599,000

Classic Mid-Century rambling ranch home in wonderful neighborhood in Ladue Schools. Loaded with mid-century charm. Nicely landscaped, features open floor plan, hardwood floors, thermal windows, two fire places, large family room/hearth room, large living room and dining room, partially finished basement, double doors in dining room and breakfast room open to screened in porch, perfect for outdoor entertaining and morning coffee. Kitchen also has pass through window and counter to screened in porch. Also features fenced back yard, two car garage with additional parking for up to 5 cars total, separate master suite with walk-in closet, master bath with dual vanity and separate shower and whirlpool tub. Two additional full baths. Walk to elementary and private schools. Close to grocery, Starbucks, shopping and easy access to Hwy 64/40. Loads of living space in this special neighborhood just waiting for your design touches to make this your forever home sweet home.