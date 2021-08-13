4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $599,900

12600 Royal Manor Drive is an immaculately updated 4b/4ba, 2-story home, nestled on over a 1/2 acre in the heart of Creve Coeur. Open entry is flanked by traditional dining & living room. Kitchen highlights are custom cabinetry, granite, and gas stove. Huge main floor laundry and mudroom. Family room with wood burning fireplace and versatile nook for home office, lead to the real star of the home; perfectly level lot with large covered patio ready for fall evenings. Hardwoods and crown molding throughout the first level and lead to upstairs. Primary bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet and remodeled bathroom with frameless shower, marble tile & double sinks. Bedrooms updated with new carpet and custom closet organizers, making move in a breeze. Lower level finished with massive rec room, dry bar, full bath, an awesome theatre room (projector stays!) & ample storage. Note: Ring Doorbell, Nest, Invisible Pet Fence, Iron fencing, Rear Entry Oversized Garage, Plantation Shutters