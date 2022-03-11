 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $725,000

Impressive.... This wonderful 4 bedroom 4 bath 2-Story situated on over 1/2 acre is sure to check all the boxes. You'll find lots of space inside and outside in this incredibly home and subdivision. Some of the features you will love include: updated master bath, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, newer roof, newer windows, gas fireplace, built in bookshelves, 3 season room, finished lower level, rear entry garage and a backyard that will give the kids tons of space to play. Too many options to list them all, so be sure to schedule your private showing TODAY!

