4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $729,000

RARE FIND....Ranch home in sought after Ladue Schools on magical 1.8 acres w mature trees, gardens and pool. Over 3000 sf on main level. The living room w valted ceiling and fireplace sets the stage. Next is the vaulted family rm with wall of windows looking out on the pool. The large dining room leads to spacious kitchen/breakfast room with center island, abundant cabinetry and large bay window with another enchanted view of pool and wooded setting. There is a well sized den and a luxuriously sized primary en suite with double walk in closets. A powder rm and mud rm complete this level. The lower level is equally impressive with a rec room that opens to the sun room which offers direct access to the pool. There is a home office, 3 large beds and 2 full baths plus abundant storage. This home also offers attached 2 car oversized garage and convenient location. This one truly has it all and just waits your touches. Property is being sold as is. Seller to do no repairs/inspections.