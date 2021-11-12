4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $789,900

This Classic 4 bd 3 full 2 half bath home in sought after Ladue schools offers the size & function ideal for today’s lifestyle. The foyer leads to the living room w pocket doors to the family room complete w/ a wood burning fireplace/wet bar and doors leading to a patio. Through the dining room you will find a spacious custom kitchen w/ gas cooktop, double ovens, an abundance of storage. The kitchen is open to the bright fabulous Sunroom w/ walls of windows that open to a patio. The first floor is complete with 2 half baths & a large mud/laundry room. Upstairs you will find the Main suite w/ a sitting room and walk in closet. The main bath has double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower and another walk in closet. Upstairs is complete with 3 additional large bedrooms and a hall bath w/ double sinks. The Finished lower level has a large family room w/ built ins, a game room area, an office w/ built in bookshelves and ample storage. Built in speakers inside and out.