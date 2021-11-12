This Classic 4 bd 3 full 2 half bath home in sought after Ladue schools offers the size & function ideal for today’s lifestyle. The foyer leads to the living room w pocket doors to the family room complete w/ a wood burning fireplace/wet bar and doors leading to a patio. Through the dining room you will find a spacious custom kitchen w/ gas cooktop, double ovens, an abundance of storage. The kitchen is open to the bright fabulous Sunroom w/ walls of windows that open to a patio. The first floor is complete with 2 half baths & a large mud/laundry room. Upstairs you will find the Main suite w/ a sitting room and walk in closet. The main bath has double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower and another walk in closet. Upstairs is complete with 3 additional large bedrooms and a hall bath w/ double sinks. The Finished lower level has a large family room w/ built ins, a game room area, an office w/ built in bookshelves and ample storage. Built in speakers inside and out.
4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $789,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Police have been hesitant to publicly call the killings the work of a serial killer, but allegations leave no doubt that that's how they view Reed.
The longtime sports reporter told St. Louis police that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he parked in the Chaifetz lot at 1 South Compton Avenue.
Skip’s in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol’s staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Bush said she spoke to President Joe Biden before Friday's vote.
'The Year of the Shortstop': With top-tier talent available, could even pitching 'prioritizing' Cardinals be in play?
Cardinals are shopping for a starter, but a Fab Five could be the best collection of free-agent contemporary shortstops, and clubs are thinking creatively to make room.
Shildt ranks top-three for votes for NL Manager of the Year; Cardinals outfielder Carlson cracks ROY top three
Shildt received votes for highest honor given a manager in all 4 seasons he was manager of the Cardinals, including 2018, when he took over midseason.
Just for starters: As they shop for rotation upgrade, Cardinals discuss, debate bringing Reyes, Hicks into mix
After last season's innings shortfall, Mozeliak says club would like to add a 150-innings starter and may get creative with rotation.