4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $799,000

An end unit villa in wooded setting w lake views from the lower level, covered patio & off the master bedroom deck area in sought after Carlyle Lake. This 1.5 story flr plan offers the master bedroom suite on the main plus an additional bedroom option or a room perfect for a study/office. Upstairs are 2 additional en-suites. Kitchen includes wood flrs, RSI custom 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, double ovens, larger center island w cook-top, desk area & breakfast area nook. Other features include newer Anderson windows & doors, wood floors, neutral carpeting, custom wrought iron staircase, master bedroom suite w marble bath decking, double sink vanity, oversized shower, his & her walk-in closets, granite bar in living rm, private interior courtyard patio, LL has a bar, billiards area, family/rec rm, bonus rm and 4th full bath. Community is gated and steps away from the tennis courts, lake, pool & gazebo, secured gate access & monthly fee. Duplicate listing in residential too.