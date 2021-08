4 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $879,000

An end unit villa in wooded setting w lake views from the lower level, covered patio & off the master bedroom deck area in sought after Carlyle Lake. This 1.5 story flr plan offers the master bedroom suite on the main plus an additional bedroom option or a room perfect for a study/office. Upstairs are 2 additional en-suites. Kitchen includes wood flrs, RSI custom 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, double ovens, larger center island w cook-top, desk area & breakfast area nook. Other features include wood floors, neutral carpeting, custom wrought iron staircase, master bedroom suite w marble bath decking, double sink vanity, oversized shower, his & her walk-in closets, granite bar in living rm, billiards rm, private interior courtyard patio, LL has a bar, billiards area, family/rec rm and 4th full bath & unfinished space for storage. Community is gated w tennis courts, lake, pool and clubhouse, secured gate access and monthly fee. Duplicate listing under residential too.