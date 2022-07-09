Like new, 5-year-old 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath Pulte built home.This home has a gracious and inviting open floor plan that allows for ease of living.The home features warm toned engineered wood floors throughout most of the first floor. The large eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a large center island, 5 burner gas cooktop with sleek vented hood & walk-in pantry. There is a door to the deck that overlooks the private backyard.The back hallway that leads to the oversized 3-car garage has a planning station & two large closets. The two-story great room includes a gas fireplace & is open to the kitchen. The upstairs features a generous primary suite with large bath and huge walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths and an upstairs laundry. The newly finished (2021) look out lower level is expansive and allows for a multitude of ways to utilize the spaces. It also includes a full bath and plenty of storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Des Peres - $1,050,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Busch Light was one of the beer industry's top three fastest-growing brands from mid-May to mid-June.
St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar was arrested early Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The cost of a seat in the St. Louis stadium changes depending on the circumstances. Why?
“The best thing for Eric, not to mention the country, is for him to lose. That’s the only thing that will save him.”
Cardinals drop series finale for eighth consecutive time as they reach halfway point of season at 44-37.
With two hits and a double Wednesday, Pujols moved within a swing of tying one of Musial's remarkable records, but he didn't get that chance in the eighth.
Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, resigned three days after after a jury found her guilty of wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators.
With timing of Molina's return still unclear — manager says he's 'feeling better' — Cardinals shift from prospect Herrera to 10-year vet to fix flagging performance.
Demario Smith was home for the summer after his freshman year at Morehouse College in Atlanta, his mother said.
Councilman proposes ban on county employees having sex on county property in response to probe of recording.