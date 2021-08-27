4 Bedroom Home in Des Peres - $1,290,000

The one you’ve been waiting for! This 6 year “new” custom built home in sought after Harwood Hills is SPECTACULAR! Main floor generous Master Suite w/beautiful master bath! Marble counters, soaking tub, marble shower, 2 large custom walk in closets & private water closet. Gorgeous 12’ box beam ceiling in living room, w/custom display shelves & fireplace. Perfect Dining Room to host large gatherings! Job finished hardwood floors on majority of first floor. Stunning kitchen! 9ft marble topped island, SS appliances; Viking range, microwave & wall oven. Bar area w/beverage/wine refrigerator flows into hearth area w/FP. Breakfast room has FP w/ door leading to generous patio overlooking large yard. 3 bedrooms up with 2 full baths and a bonus room for home office or work out room. Partial finished lower level w/expandable space that includes egress windows & plumbing rough-in. 2 car garage & a single garage w/ Tesla electric car charging outlet. Too many amazing features to list …must see!