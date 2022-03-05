A stunning home in one of Des Peres' most desirable neighborhoods. Upon entry you will notice the gorgeous hardwood floors, wonderful, light-filled rooms and stunning finishes. A spacious office on your right and open dining room on your left. Beyond the entry is a large living room with a gas fireplace, doors out to a private deck will grab your attention. The deck is a great spot to read a book or watch a game. A chef's kitchen with high end appliances, custom cabinetry & a charming hearth room. The kitchen also has a walk-in pantry and 2 options for eat-in - island and dining table. The expansive master suite is on the opposite side of the home that is simply put, to die for. Off the garages are a great laundry room and a cubby space. Upstairs there is a loft, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths - all fantastic spaces. The walkout lower level is amazing with a gym space, wine room, a game space complete with a wet bar - great for entertaining, a theater, bedroom and full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Des Peres - $1,399,000
