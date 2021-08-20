$24K reduction!!Classic family home located in the award-winning Kirkwood School District. Located on a quiet cul de sac in Des Peres, this 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home offers many wonderful updates. Master bath & 2nd floor hall bath are newly renovated in fresh white marble tile & stately vanities. The master bath includes heated floors, free standing tub, separate shower, double vanities and large walk in closet. Brazilian cherry hardwood floors were installed in 2015 throughout the first & 2nd floor. You will love the tankless water heater. The kitchen has double wall ovens, new Silestone countertops, stainless appliances & new electric cooktop. Convenient wet bar between the kitchen & family room is great for entertaining and provides plenty of storage. Enjoy spending time in the wonderfully renovated lower level family room with full bar, built in bookcases, gas fireplace and third full bath. Poured concrete patio, built in gas grill and beautifully landscaped level backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Des Peres - $549,900
