Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath well maintained ranch home located in Des Peres Home sits on a half acre level lot with extensive landscaping. The plantings all along the rear of the lot will be a gardener's delight with a sprinkler system for gardens. Front foyer with closet leads to spacious living rm with newer Anderson window. Four bedrooms, two with custom closets. Primary bedroom with bath. Family room with built in bookshelves leads to large wonderful paver patio by Horstman. The kitchen was renovated in 2016 with soft close white cabinetry with undermount lighting, Corian counters and backsplash, Jenn-air appliances, convection microwave, flooring and lighting. Convenient laundry and half bath located near kitchen that also lead to backyard patio. With the neutral color palette, and most newer Anderson windows across front and side, hardwood floors under carpet this home is ready for next family to enjoy for years to come.