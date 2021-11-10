4 Bedroom Home in Des Peres - $699,000

This contemporary designer inspired home nestled within a secluded, tree-lined neighborhood in highly sought after Des Peres location creates the ideal setting. The high-end modern entry door leads you into the unique architecturally contemporary spacious home with an open concept kitchen & family area, 4 bedrooms (1 main level), 4 bath (3 full & 1 half bath) & main level laundry room. The design/updates to the family room, with its stunning floor to ceiling fireplace, and powder room were featured in the September 2020 design STL section of St. Louis Magazine! The generous size kitchen & family room opens to a beautiful new expansive custom patio living area for private entertaining. The spacious owner's suite has walk-in closets & a well appointed large bathroom. The spacious lower level boasts a full bath, allowing for a 2nd family room & rec area. Many new updates! This home is walking distance to shopping, 42.5 acre park & easy access to highways. Award winning Kirkwood Schools.