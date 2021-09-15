4 Bedroom Home in Des Peres - $785,000

This stunning updated 1.5 story is located on cul-de-sac street. A two story entry with marble floors and a curved staircase welcomes you into an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The impressive 2 story great room is accented with a wall of windows and a see thru fireplace. The chefs kitchen features 42 inch cabinetry, granite counters, gas cooktop, 6ft island, walk-in & butlers pantries. Soaring vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile flooring span this room and the adjoining breakfast room and hearth room. The spacious main floor master suite has his/hers walk-in closets , a spa like bath with a jet tub, huge ceramic tiled shower and two separate vanities. Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms, all with en suite baths and an open loft. Two decks (one partially covered) overlook a private yard. Walk out lower level is ready to finish. Abundant use of recessed lighting, bay windows, unique millwork, new carpet and paint, zoned HVAC, newer architectural shingles.