This stunning updated 1.5 story is located on cul-de-sac street. A two story entry with marble floors and a curved staircase welcomes you into an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The impressive 2 story great room is accented with a wall of windows and a see thru fireplace. The chefs kitchen features 42 inch cabinetry, granite counters, gas cooktop, 6ft island, walk-in & butlers pantries. Soaring vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile flooring span this room and the adjoining breakfast room and hearth room. The spacious main floor master suite has his/hers walk-in closets , a spa like bath with a jet tub, huge ceramic tiled shower and two separate vanities. Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms, all with en suite baths and an open loft. Two decks (one partially covered) overlook a private yard. Walk out lower level is ready to finish. Abundant use of recessed lighting, bay windows, unique millwork, new carpet and paint, zoned HVAC, newer architectural shingles.
4 Bedroom Home in Des Peres - $785,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
The St. Louis region is experiencing a heavy infestation of horned oak gall, but this south St. Louis County community faces a threat to its namesake.
For the next US senator from Missouri, Democratic voters are left with two candidates, both of whom can be counted on to do the wrong thing.
Evidence shown at Friday’s hearing included surveillance video of a gunfight.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Officials are trying to minimize closures along the trail.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.