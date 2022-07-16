4 Bedroom Home in Des Peres - $999,000

Like new, 5-year-old 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath Pulte built home.This home has a gracious and inviting open floor plan that allows for ease of living.The home features warm toned engineered wood floors throughout most of the first floor. The large eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a large center island, 5 burner gas cooktop with sleek vented hood & walk-in pantry. There is a door to the deck that overlooks the private backyard.The back hallway that leads to the oversized 3-car garage has a planning station & two large closets. The two-story great room includes a gas fireplace & is open to the kitchen. The upstairs features a generous primary suite with large bath and huge walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths and an upstairs laundry. The newly finished (2021) look out lower level is expansive and allows for a multitude of ways to utilize the spaces. It also includes a full bath and plenty of storage.