Beautiful 2-story offers loads of curb appeal! The 4 bed/3 bath home is tucked away in a country setting, but still a part of the Edw. School District. Upon entering, beautiful engineered wood floors & natural light lead you into the spacious, open floor plan that’s perfect for entertaining. An office w/ ornate sliding doors is just off the entry. The kitchen boasts tons of cabinets, walk-in pantry, stainless appliances, modern tile backsplash, granite counters & is open to the dining & living area. Dine al fresco on the deck with views of the oversized yard that backs to woods. A drop zone & laundry off the 3-car garage complete the main level. Take the gorgeous, open staircase up to the generous owner’s suite that includes a large walk-in closet, dual sinks & custom-tiled walk-in shower. 3 add’l bedrooms & full bath complete the upper level. The expansive, walkout lower level is ready to be finished! Enjoy being close to SIUE, the interstate & a short drive to downtown Edwardsville!