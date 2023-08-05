Beautiful 2 story plan has 2,423 finished sq ft w/ 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bedrooms w/ attached side entry 2 car garage. This luxury home offers so much space for your family! Main offers a grand great room, front office, drop zone, dining room where 3rd ca would be & 1/2 bath. Living room is roomy & has corner fireplace. Kitchen offers a large island, tons of cabinet space, granite countertops, & a farmhouse sink. Upstairs all bedrooms have large closets & 2nd bed. has own bathroom, bedrooms 3 & 4 have a Jack-n-Jill, & 2nd floor laundry w/sink & cabinets. The master suite offers large walk-in closet, bath w/double sink vanity, shower, soaker tub & water closet. . The basement has a rough-in for a full bathroom, a passive radon system. The builder's warranty includes a lifetime waterproof basement, lifetime roofing shingles, lifetime LVP, and a limited warranty from the foundation to the fridge. Ask builders about financing options with preferred lenders offering loan incentives.