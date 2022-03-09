4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $1,100,000

Exquisite custom home on unheard of 1 acre level lot in Fenton! Thoughtfully designed & meticulously built, this 5000 sq ft home is what you have been looking for. With the attention to quality construction & detail, efficiency meets design with a Great Room w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, & feature Window Wall showcasing one of a kind staircase. Comes complete with all the attention to detail you'd expect from an Iconic Custom Home. Kitchen with quartz countertops, Thomasville cabinets, & State-of-the-Art SS appliance package; Bonus pot filler over the 5 Burner Range & hidden walk-in pantry. Split floor plan offers privacy for Main Floor Master Suite w/ its free standing tub, double sinks, & walk-in closet. Main Floor Laundry & MudRoom w/ access to 24 ft deep 3-car side entry garage w/ 8ft high extra wide doors. Finished Lower Level w/ Rec Room & optional 5th Bedrm. Smart Home Technology throughout, incl security alarm, thermostat, & garage door openers.