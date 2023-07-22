Amazing 4 bed, 3 bath spacious ranch in the Rockwood School District. This stunning 6-year-old home has it all! Open and flowing floor plan with vaulted ceilings, formal dining and large eat-in kitchen, 9' ceilings, and 8' doors, Chef's kitchen with SS Thermador appliances, owners suite with private sitting area and his / her's walk-in closets, divided bedroom plan with Jack & Jill bathroom for the 2 smaller bedrooms, oversized mud/laundry room off the 33 x 24 garage. The basement also has 1 bed / 1 bath and 9' ceilings and just awaits your finishing touches to add plenty of additional living area. The backyard is partially fenced on 2 sides and sits on a large .3 acre lot. With so much to offer make sure to add 1210 Horan Dr to your list of must-view homes! Home can be leased for $2,650 per month, or purchased for $510,000
4 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $2,650
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 73-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon after crashing a vehicle into a home in south St. Louis County, just west of Jefferson Barracks Park.
Sales taxes at the DMV may become a thing of the past. What will it mean for Missouri drivers with expired tags?
Drivers who cruise the region with expired temp tags told the Post-Dispatch that the high price of sales taxes and the all-at-once payments ho…
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
The resolution in response to racism and discrimination was passed in August 2020 and hangs in some school buildings.
The standoff has erased 100 days that abortion rights supporters would have had to collect enough signatures to put a question on the 2024 ballot.